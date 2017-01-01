Bangladesh News

The investigation panel of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has started quizzing war crimes suspect Jamaat-e-Islami chief Motiur Rahman Nizami at its 'safe home'.
The questioning began at 10am on Thursday and it will continue until 5pm with a one-hour pause at noon, Abdur Razzak Khan, a member of the investigation committee told bdnews24.com.
Egyptian-born doctor and surgeon Ayman al-Zawahri is al Qaeda's second-in-command expected to succeed Osama bin Laden following his killing in a firefight with U.S.forces in Pakistan.
Zawahri has been the brains behind bin Laden and his al Qaeda network, and at times its most public face, repeatedly denouncing the United States and its allies in video messages.
In the latest monitored by the SITE Intelligence Group last month, he urged Muslims to fight NATO and American forces in Libya.
The Bangladesh Fund has begun pumping money into the sagging stock market with the purchase of a lot of 50 shares of government-run Titas Gas.
The open-ended mutual fund with Tk 5 billion in initial capital entered the market on Thursday, a day after the Securities and Exchange Commission approved its registered trust deed and certified its floating..
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Manchester United will face Barcelona in a mouthwatering Champions League final later this month after they fielded a second-string side and still handed Schalke 04 a 4-1 thrashing on Wednesday.
United reached their third European Cup final in four seasons thanks to a 6-1 aggregate demolition of the Germans with two second-half goals from Anderson after Antonio Valencia and Darron Gibson had already put the tie out of reach.
The government-distributed pills have done it again.
Around 150 students of a government primary school of Mirzapur Upazila in Tangail district have fallen sick after swallowing the pills distributed by the health directorate as part of nationwide school de-worming campaign.
They have been admitted to the Upazila Health Complex, Mirzapur Kumudini Hospital and Tangail General Hospital for treatment.
MAY DAY
Workers vandalised several open and serving restaurants on May Day—a holiday—in different parts of the capital.
Police said the vandalism started at 10am and lasted until noon in Karwanbazar, Gulistan and Hazaribagh areas.
Tejgaon police sub-inspector Mohammad Asad told bdnews24.com that the labourers vandalised eight to nine shops in Karwanbazar alone.
