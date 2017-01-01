Bangladesh News

Egyptian-born doctor and surgeon Ayman al-Zawahri is al Qaeda's second-in-command expected to succeed Osama bin Laden following his killing in a firefight with U.S.forces in Pakistan.



Zawahri has been the brains behind bin Laden and his al Qaeda network, and at times its most public face, repeatedly denouncing the United States and its allies in video messages.



In the latest monitored by the SITE Intelligence Group last month, he urged Muslims to fight NATO and American forces in Libya.